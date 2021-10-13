Ossiam Has $12.60 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 97.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,788 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Amgen were worth $12,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Amgen by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,954,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $486,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,742 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,954,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $735,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,236 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Amgen by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,358,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $601,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,366 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,680,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,402,520,000 after acquiring an additional 879,184 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 25,684.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 478,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 476,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.72. The stock had a trading volume of 64,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,600,370. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.47 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.75. The company has a market cap of $115.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.58.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

