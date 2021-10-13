PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Seeyond

Seeyond grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 70.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,792 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,742,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,890,489,000 after buying an additional 842,482 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,126,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,932,000 after buying an additional 346,517 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,613,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,911,000 after buying an additional 2,629,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,533,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,289,000 after buying an additional 605,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,356,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,865,000 after buying an additional 1,364,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.15. The company had a trading volume of 60,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,904,149. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $159.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.11 and its 200-day moving average is $150.30. The company has a market capitalization of $217.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

