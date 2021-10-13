Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Kore Private Wealth LLC

Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 33.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRK. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.18.

NYSE MRK traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $78.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,324,665. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $85.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $199.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.73.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

