Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $5,450.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WZZAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. HSBC lowered Wizz Air from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Wizz Air to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,749.50.

WZZAF remained flat at $$67.90 during trading on Wednesday. Wizz Air has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $75.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.94.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes. It provides services, such as, car rentals, hotels, airport parking and transfer. It operates through the Airline and Tour Operator segments. The Airline segment is operated though the Wizz Air brand which sells flight tickets and related services to external customer and to a Wizz Tours.

