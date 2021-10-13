Ossiam Buys 172,382 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 255.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 239,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,382 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Cerner were worth $19,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 180.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

In other Cerner news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $796,123.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $219,175.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,339.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,398 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.42. The stock had a trading volume of 36,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,276. The firm has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $67.96 and a twelve month high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.60.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

Several research firms recently commented on CERN. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.