DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 20.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on DouYu International in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.12.

DOYU stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.76. The stock had a trading volume of 41,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,102,802. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.24. DouYu International has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $20.54.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. DouYu International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DouYu International will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 209.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 229,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 155,393 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 7.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 39,183 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 1,346.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 17,944 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DouYu International during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of DouYu International during the second quarter valued at $339,000. 28.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

