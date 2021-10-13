McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Ossiam

Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 344.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,060 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 116,314 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 1.0% of Ossiam’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Ossiam’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $36,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,860 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 6,350 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

NYSE:MCD traded down $3.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $240.55. The company had a trading volume of 81,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,713,458. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $249.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $240.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.99. The firm has a market cap of $179.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 85.29%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Cowen boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on McDonald’s from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.94.

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.