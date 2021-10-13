Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Receives $56.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.43.

UPLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Upland Software from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Upland Software from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other news, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $260,404.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 224,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,208,629.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $358,090.08. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 228,467 shares in the company, valued at $8,341,330.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,156 shares of company stock valued at $626,995. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPLD. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Upland Software by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Upland Software by 9.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 149,672 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,063,000 after buying an additional 13,038 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Upland Software by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after buying an additional 53,500 shares during the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Upland Software by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,063,081 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,167,000 after acquiring an additional 465,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UPLD traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $33.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 802 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,899. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.21 and its 200 day moving average is $40.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -17.21, a PEG ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.95. Upland Software has a 1-year low of $30.64 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $76.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.24 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 18.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Upland Software will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

