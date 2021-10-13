Analysts Expect The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $127.34 Million

Analysts expect The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) to announce $127.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Marcus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $132.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $122.47 million. The Marcus reported sales of $33.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 279.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Marcus will report full year sales of $427.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $419.49 million to $436.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $715.27 million, with estimates ranging from $697.00 million to $733.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Marcus.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.17. The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 60.83%. The business had revenue of $92.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.05 million.

MCS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on The Marcus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on The Marcus from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE MCS traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $18.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,308. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.16 and a 200-day moving average of $18.57. The company has a market capitalization of $581.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.92. The Marcus has a 12-month low of $6.84 and a 12-month high of $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCS. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in The Marcus by 4.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of The Marcus by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 49,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Marcus by 1.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 176,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in The Marcus by 3.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

About The Marcus

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

