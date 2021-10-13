Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRTX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cortexyme in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 824.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cortexyme by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Cortexyme by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cortexyme in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $76.00) on shares of Cortexyme in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Cortexyme from $75.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cortexyme currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Cortexyme stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.70. 5,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,953. Cortexyme, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $121.98. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.49 and a 200-day moving average of $61.76.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.05. Equities research analysts forecast that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Detke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret Mcloughlin sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.93, for a total value of $88,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,963 shares of company stock worth $4,247,246 in the last ninety days. 20.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

