Kore Private Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 19.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wit LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wit LLC now owns 41,000,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,226,747,000 after buying an additional 5,978,862 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 115,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 12,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 13,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,552,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,301,000 after buying an additional 107,657 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $50.89. 216,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,190,557. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.33. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $43.59 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

