Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Trading 6.3% Higher

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.27 and last traded at $36.04. 1,261 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 140,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.90.

The stock has a market cap of $613.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.53 and its 200-day moving average is $31.35.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.28 million during the quarter. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 211.08% and a negative return on equity of 43.84%.

In related news, Director Alicia Syrett purchased 4,000 shares of Digimarc stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.60 per share, for a total transaction of $114,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,138.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 25.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altai Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Digimarc by 292.1% during the second quarter. Altai Capital Management L.P. now owns 745,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,970,000 after acquiring an additional 555,276 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in Digimarc during the second quarter worth $17,940,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Digimarc by 131.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,437,000 after acquiring an additional 180,713 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Digimarc during the second quarter worth $5,531,000. Finally, Beaconlight Capital LLC bought a new stake in Digimarc during the first quarter worth $2,195,000. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, license intellectual property and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio and packaging to brand-defined online content; protects, identifies, and tracks digital files; and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source.

