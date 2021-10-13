Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PFHO) Short Interest Update

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PFHO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PFHO stock remained flat at $$0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,497. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.06. Pacific Health Care Organization has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $1.20.

Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter. Pacific Health Care Organization had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 16.20%.

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc engages in managing and administering health care organizations and manages provider networks through its subsidiaries. Its services include utilization review, medical bill review, lien representation, and legal support. The company was founded on April 17, 1970 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

