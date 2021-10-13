Short Interest in Imperium Group Global Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGF) Drops By 73.9%

Imperium Group Global Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 73.9% from the September 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of IPGGF traded down 0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting 1.55. 51,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,374. Imperium Group Global has a 1-year low of 0.95 and a 1-year high of 3.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 1.59.

Imperium Group Global Company Profile

Imperium Group Global Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells home furnishing products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Stainless Steel Furnishings, Property Investment, Money Lending, and Other Game. The company produces stainless steel home furnishing products for kitchens and bathrooms.

