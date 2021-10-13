Short Interest in Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Declines By 76.1%

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a decrease of 76.1% from the September 15th total of 104,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 394,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ISNPY traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.44. The stock had a trading volume of 899,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $56.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.29. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $18.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.00 and its 200-day moving average is $16.88.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

