Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 944 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shopify in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shopify from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,980.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,635.59.

NYSE SHOP traded up $34.83 on Wednesday, hitting $1,392.05. 25,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,744. The company has a quick ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $875.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,650.00. The company has a market cap of $173.68 billion, a PE ratio of 70.07, a PEG ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,468.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,358.89.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

