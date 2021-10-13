Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,696,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 1.8% of Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Affiance Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.5% during the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $358.85. 1,172,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,787,664. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $266.97 and a fifty-two week high of $382.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.414 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

