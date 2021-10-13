Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,299 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,527 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDT. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 264.2% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1,316.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 143,922 shares of company stock worth $18,906,460. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MDT traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.60. 35,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,335,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.76 billion, a PE ratio of 42.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.18. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $98.94 and a 52-week high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%.

MDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating and set a $153.00 price objective (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.18.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

