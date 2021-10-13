Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 52,460 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,185,000. Apple accounts for about 4.7% of Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after buying an additional 25,553,808 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 13,998.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $184,697,000 after purchasing an additional 25,141,248 shares during the period. H&H International Investment LLC increased its stake in Apple by 25.6% during the first quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,310,454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,900 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 358,827.0% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,044,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $738,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042,647 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,999,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.41.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,673,583 shares of company stock worth $394,667,857. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $139.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,416,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,454,203. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.32 and a 52-week high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

