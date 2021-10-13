26,770 Shares in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Bought by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 26,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,232,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,918,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,646,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,194 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 4.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,358,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,252,739,000 after purchasing an additional 320,233 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,164,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,951,846,000 after purchasing an additional 487,466 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in American Tower by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,775,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,619,757,000 after purchasing an additional 54,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in American Tower by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,236,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,684,866,000 after purchasing an additional 30,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $3.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $260.61. 15,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,831,872. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $284.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $118.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.34, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. As a group, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 62.09%.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities raised their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.29.

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total value of $28,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,366.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 939 shares of company stock worth $279,485. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

