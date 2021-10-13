737 Shares in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Acquired by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Steginsky Capital LLC raised its position in Markel by 17.9% during the second quarter. Steginsky Capital LLC now owns 27,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in Markel by 2.1% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Markel by 5.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Markel by 3.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,879,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Markel during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NYSE:MKL traded down $13.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,245.00. The stock had a trading volume of 98 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,170. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $913.04 and a 52 week high of $1,288.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,243.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,215.67.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $19.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.45 by $3.69. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Markel had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 5.90%. On average, analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 60.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total value of $79,453.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

About Markel

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.