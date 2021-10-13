Seeyond Reduces Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Seeyond decreased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 83.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of D traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.95. 53,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,542,667. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.47. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $86.95. The company has a market cap of $58.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.90.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.