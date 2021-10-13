YOU COIN Price Hits $0.0046 on Top Exchanges (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One YOU COIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YOU COIN has a total market cap of $2.57 million and $188,178.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00043812 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.05 or 0.00213207 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.14 or 0.00094375 BTC.

YOU COIN Coin Profile

YOU COIN (CRYPTO:YOU) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

