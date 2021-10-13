Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Reaches $172.19

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 13th. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $3.25 billion and $395.56 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for about $172.19 or 0.00305799 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,306.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $585.92 or 0.01040585 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.53 or 0.00359689 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00040169 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002666 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 53.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000445 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,868,233 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

