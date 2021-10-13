$1.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) will report $1.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vertiv’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.24 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22 billion. Vertiv reported sales of $1.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertiv will report full year sales of $4.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.88 billion to $4.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vertiv.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 71.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Vertiv from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

Shares of Vertiv stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $21.67. The stock had a trading volume of 107,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,171,932. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Vertiv has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $28.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.86, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the first quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv during the second quarter valued at $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Vertiv during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Vertiv by 172.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv during the second quarter valued at $51,000. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

