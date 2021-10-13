Brookline Capital Acquisition Initiates Coverage on Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL)

Analysts at Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 211.69% from the stock’s previous close.

ADIL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Litchfield Hills Research upped their price objective on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

ADIL stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,348. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $5.08. The company has a market capitalization of $78.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.94.

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05).

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 11,415 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

About Adial Pharmaceuticals

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the treatment of alcohol use disorder. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist. The company was founded by Bankole A. Johnson in November 2010 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

