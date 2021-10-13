Nerva (XNV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $776,391.47

Nerva (CURRENCY:XNV) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One Nerva coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0456 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Nerva has traded 33.8% lower against the US dollar. Nerva has a total market cap of $776,391.47 and $563.00 worth of Nerva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00065903 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00043812 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Nerva Profile

Nerva (XNV) is a coin. Nerva’s total supply is 17,017,723 coins. Nerva’s official website is getnerva.org . The Reddit community for Nerva is /r/Nerva and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nerva’s official Twitter account is @NervaCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

