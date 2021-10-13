John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WDGJF shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get John Wood Group alerts:

WDGJF traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $3.04. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.34. John Wood Group has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $4.70.

John Wood Group Plc is an energy service company. It engages in the provision of engineering, production support, maintenance management and industrial gas turbine overhaul, and repair services to the oil and gas and power generation industries. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Asset Solutions EAAA, Asset Solutions Americas, Technical Consulting Solutions, and Investment Services.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.