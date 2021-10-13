Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Trading 6% Higher

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) shares traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.56 and last traded at $6.54. 64,302 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,749,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.17.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SAND. Zacks Investment Research cut Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James set a $10.00 price target on Sandstorm Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $14.75 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.39.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $26.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.40 million. Research analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAND. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter valued at about $727,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 28.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter valued at about $522,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 134.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 33,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 19,240 shares during the last quarter. 40.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile (NYSE:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

