Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Trading 6% Higher

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) shares traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.56 and last traded at $6.54. 64,302 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,749,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.17.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on SAND. Zacks Investment Research cut Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James set a $10.00 price target on Sandstorm Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $14.75 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.
The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.39.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAND. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter valued at about $727,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 28.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter valued at about $522,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 134.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 33,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 19,240 shares during the last quarter. 40.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sandstorm Gold Company Profile (NYSE:SAND)
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.
