Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Shares Down 4.3%

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)’s stock price was down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $41.80 and last traded at $42.30. Approximately 2,250 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 448,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.20.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VERV shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verve Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Get Verve Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.26.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($1.60). On average, research analysts predict that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERV. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERV)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Verve Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verve Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.