Access Intelligence (LON:ACC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $131.92

Access Intelligence Plc (LON:ACC)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 131.92 ($1.72) and traded as low as GBX 130 ($1.70). Access Intelligence shares last traded at GBX 131 ($1.71), with a volume of 21,400 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 140.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 132.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of £165.83 million and a PE ratio of -17.93.

About Access Intelligence (LON:ACC)

Access Intelligence Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service products to blue-chip enterprises, communications agencies, public sector bodies, and not-for-profit organizations in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Vuelio branded software offers communications services combining media, political, and social media insights with monitoring and analysis tools for public relations, public affairs, stakeholder engagement, and influencer marketing.

