Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Short Interest Up 263.7% in September

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,100 shares, an increase of 263.7% from the September 15th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

SHECY traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.63. 54,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,472. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.66. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 52-week low of $32.92 and a 52-week high of $48.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Equities analysts predict that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Profile

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial chemicals. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)/Chlor-Alkali Business, Silicone Business, Specialty Chemicals Business, Semiconductor Silicon Business, Electronics and Functional Materials Business, and Diversified Business.

