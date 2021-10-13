Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 74.2% from the September 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SNRY remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,069,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,202,801. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01. Solar Energy Initiatives has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02.

Get Solar Energy Initiatives alerts:

Solar Energy Initiatives Company Profile

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc engages in the provision of solar thermal and photovoltaic products. The company was founded by David W. Fann on June 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Solar Energy Initiatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Energy Initiatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.