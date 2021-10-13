Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 74.2% from the September 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
SNRY remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,069,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,202,801. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01. Solar Energy Initiatives has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02.
Solar Energy Initiatives Company Profile
