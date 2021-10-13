Sigma Planning Corp Has $4.04 Million Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,543 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SageGuard Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 3.0% in the first quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 2.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in FedEx by 0.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,575 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in FedEx by 0.3% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 11,368 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 1.4% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on FDX shares. Argus cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.13.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $221.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $253.71 and its 200 day moving average is $280.68. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $216.34 and a 1 year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.51%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

