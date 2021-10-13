Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Shares Gap Down to $50.10

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.10, but opened at $49.00. Oppenheimer shares last traded at $49.72, with a volume of 396 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.44 million, a PE ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.16.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $340.29 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Oppenheimer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 14.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 795,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,872,000 after acquiring an additional 101,814 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 564,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 150.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 527,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,814,000 after acquiring an additional 317,027 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,904,000 after acquiring an additional 11,468 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Oppenheimer by 17.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,779,000 after buying an additional 37,932 shares during the period. 43.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY)

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc engages as a middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer. It operates through the following segments: Private Client, Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate/Other. The Private Client segment consists of commissions and a proportionate amount of fee income earned on assets under management (AUM), net interest earnings on client margin loans and cash balances, fees from money market funds, custodian fees, net contributions from stock loan activities and financing activities, and direct expenses.

