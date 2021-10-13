Ossiam Acquires 14,133 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Ossiam lifted its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 89.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,909 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,133 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $11,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.5% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in ANSYS by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in ANSYS by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.75.

Shares of ANSS stock traded up $3.84 on Wednesday, hitting $347.56. 3,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,474. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 65.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $292.79 and a one year high of $413.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $360.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.72.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total transaction of $109,494.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total value of $146,343.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,462 shares of company stock valued at $23,456,562 in the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.