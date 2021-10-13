Ossiam Has $7.44 Million Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Ossiam increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,190 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $7,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.34 per share, for a total transaction of $35,198.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,349,495.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.61. 147,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,399,356. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.25. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.67 and a 52 week high of $37.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.