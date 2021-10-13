Seeyond Purchases 8,867 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Seeyond raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,867 shares during the period. Broadridge Financial Solutions makes up 0.6% of Seeyond’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Seeyond’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $6,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.2% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.0% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Adam D. Amsterdam sold 5,500 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.72, for a total transaction of $944,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,092.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 73,300 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $12,345,919.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 242,813 shares of company stock worth $40,779,494. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

BR stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,253. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.68 and a 52 week high of $177.16. The stock has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.93.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 42.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.23%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.60.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

