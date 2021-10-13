Seeyond Raises Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Seeyond increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 15.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,586 shares during the quarter. Take-Two Interactive Software accounts for approximately 0.9% of Seeyond’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Seeyond’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $9,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 28,383.5% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 484,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,562,000 after purchasing an additional 482,520 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 867,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,599,000 after purchasing an additional 467,254 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,754,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 289.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 371,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,630,000 after acquiring an additional 276,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,227,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,962,000 after acquiring an additional 181,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,770,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TTWO stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.17. 13,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,762. The company has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.58 and a 52-week high of $214.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.83.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $711.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.64 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.74.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

