Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Workhorse Group Inc. is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing and selling medium-duty trucks. The Company’s products include trucks comprising powertrain and chassis. Powertrain includes E-GEN and AMP E-100. Chassis include W88, W22, W42 and W62. Workhorse Group Inc., formerly known as AMP Holding Inc., is based in Loveland, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WKHS. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.08.

Workhorse Group stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.50. The stock had a trading volume of 76,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,853,344. Workhorse Group has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $42.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 21.65, a current ratio of 24.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $805.66 million, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 2.69.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.16). Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 100.88% and a net margin of 1,095.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1233.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Workhorse Group will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 520.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 38.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

