Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Buys 176 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,984 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Adobe by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $9.55 on Wednesday, hitting $590.24. The stock had a trading volume of 14,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,747. The company’s 50-day moving average is $629.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $570.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $281.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $673.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.57.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total value of $1,884,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total transaction of $26,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,779 shares of company stock valued at $27,799,424. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.