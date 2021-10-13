Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viracta Therapeutics Inc. is a precision oncology company targeting virus-associated malignancies. The company is pursuing application of inducible synthetic lethality approach in other EBV-associated malignancies, such as nasopharyngeal carcinoma, gastric carcinoma and other virus-related cancers. Viracta Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

VIRX has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

NASDAQ VIRX traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.00. 5,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,790. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.78. The company has a quick ratio of 18.00, a current ratio of 18.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Viracta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $24.80.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Analysts expect that Viracta Therapeutics will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $43,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $128,000. 35.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viracta Therapeutics

