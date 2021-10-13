Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.46% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. provides aircraft transportation services. The company offers general cargo shipments, priority shipments of live animals, fresh food and flowers, medicines and perishable foods, express shipments and transportation of human remains after the loss of a loved one. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Santa Fe, Mexico. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $24.40 to $27.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.74.

NYSE:VLRS traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.09. The company had a trading volume of 26,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,721. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 52 week low of $7.38 and a 52 week high of $23.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.06 and a beta of 2.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.00.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.74. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 161.46%. The business had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

