Permanens Capital L.P. Purchases 600 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Permanens Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 152,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,406,000 after purchasing an additional 13,322 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 6,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 235,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,595,000 after purchasing an additional 23,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 192,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.88. 5,871,152 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.61.

