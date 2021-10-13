Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Permanens Capital L.P.

Permanens Capital L.P. trimmed its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 894,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,076 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 22.1% of Permanens Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $123,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.36. 134,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,758,001. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.68 and a fifty-two week high of $142.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

