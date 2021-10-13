Analysts Set TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Price Target at $113.50

Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.50.

TTEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of TTEC stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. TTEC has a 52 week low of $54.12 and a 52 week high of $113.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.36.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $554.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.22 million. TTEC had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 40.58%. On average, equities analysts predict that TTEC will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.43. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is 24.61%.

In related news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $1,160,390.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,676,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,346,286.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total transaction of $1,331,694.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,649,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,732,915.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,400 shares of company stock worth $13,162,052 in the last three months. Insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TTEC by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in TTEC by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TTEC by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,846,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,908,000 after buying an additional 98,997 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in TTEC by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 145,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,596,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in TTEC by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

