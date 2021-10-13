Hush 24-Hour Volume Tops $597.00 (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 13th. Over the last week, Hush has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. Hush has a total market capitalization of $861,335.27 and approximately $597.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hush coin can now be bought for $0.0826 or 0.00000147 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.31 or 0.00207198 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.72 or 0.00122424 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.39 or 0.00127182 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003903 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002452 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000351 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Hush

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . The official website for Hush is myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

