Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.62.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BTEGF shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Baytex Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Baytex Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Baytex Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC raised their price target on Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Baytex Energy stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,708,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,000.

OTCMKTS:BTEGF traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,950. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.72. Baytex Energy has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $3.25.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.