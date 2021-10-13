Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Carlsberg A/S (CABGY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS: CABGY):

10/11/2021 – Carlsberg A/S had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/11/2021 – Carlsberg A/S was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/8/2021 – Carlsberg A/S had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

9/29/2021 – Carlsberg A/S was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/14/2021 – Carlsberg A/S was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/2/2021 – Carlsberg A/S was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

8/23/2021 – Carlsberg A/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/20/2021 – Carlsberg A/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

8/19/2021 – Carlsberg A/S had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

8/19/2021 – Carlsberg A/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

8/19/2021 – Carlsberg A/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/17/2021 – Carlsberg A/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/16/2021 – Carlsberg A/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Carlsberg A/S stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,781. The company has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.25. Carlsberg A/S has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Ringnes, Falcon, Baltika, Beerlao, and Chonqing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Jacob Christian Jacobsen in 1883 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

