SAP (NYSE:SAP) Shares Gap Up to $134.63

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $134.63, but opened at $139.91. SAP shares last traded at $141.47, with a volume of 4,058 shares changing hands.
SAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on SAP from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.70.
The stock has a market capitalization of $172.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.10 and a 200 day moving average of $141.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 183.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP in the first quarter worth $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 50.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 31.5% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in SAP by 76.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 4.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
SAP Company Profile (NYSE:SAP)
SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.
