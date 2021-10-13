SAP (NYSE:SAP) Shares Gap Up to $134.63

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $134.63, but opened at $139.91. SAP shares last traded at $141.47, with a volume of 4,058 shares changing hands.

SAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on SAP from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.70.

The stock has a market capitalization of $172.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.10 and a 200 day moving average of $141.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. SAP had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 183.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP in the first quarter worth $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 50.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 31.5% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in SAP by 76.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 4.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

